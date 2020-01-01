 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Bootylicious Pre-Roll 0.5g

Bootylicious Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Revolutionary Clinics

Write a review
Revolutionary Clinics Cannabis Pre-rolls Bootylicious Pre-Roll 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bootylicious Pre-Roll 0.5g by Revolutionary Clinics

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bootylicious

Bootylicious

Bootylicious by Exotic Genetix is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross from the crew out of Washington State. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion. It produces an above average yield over its 9-week flowering cycle. 

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics Logo
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.