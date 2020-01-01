 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Chocolate Orange Pre-Roll

Chocolate Orange Pre-Roll

by Revolutionary Clinics

Revolutionary Clinics Cannabis Pre-rolls Chocolate Orange Pre-Roll

Strain Type: Hybrid (80I/20S) | Genetics: Mint Chocolate Chip x Orange Valley OG | California OG Kush crossed with Mint Chocolate Chip. OG Kush is cherished for its ability to crush stress under the weight of its heavy euphoria. It carries an earthy pine and sour lemon scent with woody undertones, an aroma that has become the signature of OG Kush varieties and descendants. Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare 50/50 Hybrid with a delicious taste and good blend of relaxed body and alert mind. Patient's report this strain is great for treating headaches, and nervous stomach disorders.

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.