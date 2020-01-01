 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Extra Virgin Olive Oil

by Revolutionary Clinics

Revolutionary Clinics Edibles Condiments Extra Virgin Olive Oil

About this product

Great cannabis infused oil for a variety of culinary needs. Best not cook above 300F for a prolonged period of time because THC breaks down at 314F. You can bake at temperatures above 300F, as the internal temperature of the baked good is what’s important — most baked goods don’t reach an internal temperature of 300F.

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics Logo
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.