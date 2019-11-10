 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GG#4

by Revolutionary Clinics

About this product

GG#4, developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb and Chocolate Diesel.

MassMedicinal

At this point, I’m sure you’ve heard of GG#4, Gorilla Glue or Original Glue, and for good reason: it’s magnificent marijuana. For both patient and pleasure consumption, this strain is currently the “Couch-Lock King”, and will melt pain and minds with ease! Good for night time or when you have nothing on the agenda. This will knock out anxiety, stress, depression, muscle pain and you along with it. Rev routinely has some of the best bud in the Boston area, and their GG’s no different. Even for heavier consumers, mind your dosage!

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.