MassMedicinal on November 10th, 2019

At this point, I’m sure you’ve heard of GG#4, Gorilla Glue or Original Glue, and for good reason: it’s magnificent marijuana. For both patient and pleasure consumption, this strain is currently the “Couch-Lock King”, and will melt pain and minds with ease! Good for night time or when you have nothing on the agenda. This will knock out anxiety, stress, depression, muscle pain and you along with it. Rev routinely has some of the best bud in the Boston area, and their GG’s no different. Even for heavier consumers, mind your dosage!