 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. GSC Cartridge

GSC Cartridge

by Revolutionary Clinics

Write a review
Revolutionary Clinics Concentrates Cartridges GSC Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

GSC is an Indica dominant strain with a strong Sativa component. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. Patients report that it is most effective at treating anxiety, stress, and depression, though it’s also good for appetite stimulation as well. 0.5ml cartridge.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics Logo
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.