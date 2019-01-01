Highwayman
by Revolutionary ClinicsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Patients report a creative cerebral effect, energizing them through a productive head buzz. This delicious smelling bud has scents of chocolate and coffee that immediately hit your senses and wakes you up. Highwayman is the cannabis lover’s perfect cup of joe, leaving them chatty and alert while also remaining relaxed and pain-free. Highwayman’s THC levels rarely top 19% and is good for day and morning time use. Improves creativity, boosts energy, prompts giggles & chattiness. Relieves stress, stimulates appetite. Name is inspired by a Willy Nelson song.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Highwayman
Highwayman is a cross of William’s Wonder and Tang Tang created by Colorado breeder Tierra Rojo and supposedly named in honor of Willie Nelson and the rest of the famed outlaw country supergroup, the Highwaymen. An even mix of sativa and indica genetics, it produces an uplifting, creative head high along with a subtle body buzz and aromas of chocolate and coffee. This strain can be beneficial in treating pain, anxiety, and depression.