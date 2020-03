MassMedicinal on November 9th, 2019

The X-Trates CO2 oils are extremely true to the strains in taste and effect, and this cartridge was no different! Jack Herer is my go-to functional sativa strain, and this cartridge was able to deliver a pleasantly clear and stimulating head high with the quintessential pine taste and aroma associated with Herer. This product is a perfect example of why concentrates with lower THC can deliver much better effects overall effects!