Lemon Meringue Distillate Cartridge

by Revolutionary Clinics

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

A cross of Lemon Skunk and Cookies and Cream. Lemon Meringue offers uplifting mental effects and sativa-driven energy that encourages physical activity. This strain’s subtle motivational qualities and pleasant euphoria are what drives users to this tart, citrus-smelling and -tasting strain. Distillation is an extra step of refinement that creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.