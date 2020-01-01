 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Meltdown Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Meltdown Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by Revolutionary Clinics

Write a review
Revolutionary Clinics Cannabis Pre-rolls Meltdown Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Pack of 3 0.5g prerolls. Sore, tight, stressed, can't sleep, overwhelmed by life? Time for a Meltdown! This plant will melt away your aches and pains and wind down the madness and chaos in your overstressed mind. She has a smooth, lightly narcotic effect that builds with increased consumption.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics Logo
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.