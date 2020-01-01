About this product

A cross between Lime Skunk and The Cube for a terpy, greasy, funky, haze taste. Mixing a strain known for a racy yet clear-headed buzz and a strain dominated by a euphoric, cerebral, relaxing effect, this strain is shown to bring the best of both worlds. Shatter is a solid substance, which resembles a honey-colored glass shard. When tapped with a dab tool, it breaks into pieces or “shatters,” making it easy to manipulate and is far less messy than other varieties of concentrates or extracts. X-trates Shatter is made with Ethanol extraction.