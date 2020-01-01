Mr. Clean Shatter
About this product
A cross between Lime Skunk and The Cube for a terpy, greasy, funky, haze taste. Mixing a strain known for a racy yet clear-headed buzz and a strain dominated by a euphoric, cerebral, relaxing effect, this strain is shown to bring the best of both worlds. Shatter is a solid substance, which resembles a honey-colored glass shard. When tapped with a dab tool, it breaks into pieces or “shatters,” making it easy to manipulate and is far less messy than other varieties of concentrates or extracts. X-trates Shatter is made with Ethanol extraction.
About this strain
Lime Skunk
Lime Skunk, not to be confused with Lime Green Skunk, is the odoriferous offspring of DNA Genetic’s Lemon Skunk and Exotic Genetix’ Green Ribbon BX, and the latest offering from Cresco Labs. This sativa-dominant strain by Exotic Genetix boasts THC content and an unparalleled aroma of fresh limes. Its racy yet clear-headed buzz is great for consumers looking to enjoy a flavorful connoisseur-grade strain while maintaining a high level of productivity.