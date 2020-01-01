 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
MXR Propel Sativa Tincture

by Revolutionary Clinics

About this product

MXR is our new high-end tincture line, exclusive to Rev Clinics! Our first MXR tincture is Propel – which is a high energy THC formulation. Propel’s ingredient trifecta for uplifting effects includes: Lemon and basil essential oils, Limonene (citrus terpene also found in fruit peels) and Super Lemon Haze terpene profile (high in humulene, b-caryophyllene, limonene).

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.