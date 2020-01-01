 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush

by Revolutionary Clinics

Write a review
Revolutionary Clinics Cannabis Flower Platinum Purple Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Platinum Purple Kush by Revolutionary Clinics

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush

Platinum Purple Kush is a great nighttime cannabis strain. If you suffer from insomnia or would like to wind down after a busy workday, this strain may be a good one to try. Unlike some other indicas, Platinum Purple Kush provides deep muscle relaxation while also allowing you to focus. Though this strain produces an almost sativa-like euphoria, you may still find yourself stuck on the couch. In true Purple Kush fashion, Platinum Purple Kush features a strong musky grape aroma.

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics Logo
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.