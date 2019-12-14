Black Mamba Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Airo Vapor
on December 14th, 2019
Sour D’s my favorite strain, & this product certainly does it justice! Semi-energizing cerebral high is great for trading stress & depression for a smile. The distillate applicator makes it a convenient option for many kinds of consumption!