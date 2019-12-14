 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Diesel 500mg

by Revolutionary Clinics

Revolutionary Clinics Concentrates Cartridges Sour Diesel 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sour Diesel 500mg by Revolutionary Clinics

1 customer review

MassMedicinal

Sour D’s my favorite strain, & this product certainly does it justice! Semi-energizing cerebral high is great for trading stress & depression for a smile. The distillate applicator makes it a convenient option for many kinds of consumption!‬

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics Logo
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.