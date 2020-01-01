About this product

Sour Diesel is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. Patients report that this strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. Distillation is an extra step of refinement that creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.