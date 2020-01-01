 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sour Diesel Distillate Cartridge .5g

Sour Diesel Distillate Cartridge .5g

by Revolutionary Clinics

Write a review
Revolutionary Clinics Concentrates Cartridges Sour Diesel Distillate Cartridge .5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sour Diesel is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. Patients report that this strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. Distillation is an extra step of refinement that creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics Logo
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.