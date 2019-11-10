MassMedicinal on November 10th, 2019

I am biased because I am a huge fan of the Chem lineage in general, but it is obvious why this is Rev’s flagship strain! This strain brings the trademark cerebral trippiness of the Chemdawg family while being much more functional than other Chem sativas such as Sour Diesel. This strain is great at relieving depression and stress, while also handling pain and not inducing anxiety like other potent sativas. If you are in the Boston area, this is definitely worth trying!