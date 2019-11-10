 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Star Dawg

Star Dawg

by Revolutionary Clinics

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Revolutionary Clinics Cannabis Flower Star Dawg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Star Dawg’s aroma is very earthy, with heavy pine notes that are followed by sour, chemical undertones. Patient’s report Star Dawg can be uplifting and stable with a euphoric, but logical cerebral effect. May help patients treating stress, fatigue and anxiety disorders.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

MassMedicinal

I am biased because I am a huge fan of the Chem lineage in general, but it is obvious why this is Rev’s flagship strain! This strain brings the trademark cerebral trippiness of the Chemdawg family while being much more functional than other Chem sativas such as Sour Diesel. This strain is great at relieving depression and stress, while also handling pain and not inducing anxiety like other potent sativas. If you are in the Boston area, this is definitely worth trying!

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics Logo
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.