Strawberry-Banana Distillate Syringe

by Revolutionary Clinics

Revolutionary Clinics Concentrates Solvent Strawberry-Banana Distillate Syringe

About this product

Strawberry-Banana Distillate Syringe by Revolutionary Clinics

1 customer review

MassMedicinal

A super fruity and relaxing way to end the day. This heavy indica tastes sweet & citrusy, and is a favorite of mine for its sleep inducing abilities! Also good for pain & anxiety, this strain’s best reserved for nighttime or nap time.‬

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.