Super Lemon Haze Cartridge
About this product
Super Lemon Haze is a Sativa dominant hybrid originally created by Arjan of Green House Seeds. Patient’s report that it is energetic and social and can be great daytime medication for eliminating fatigue, anxiety and stress. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. The taste is tart and sweet like lemonheads candy X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge.
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.