 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. THC Massage Oil - Melaleuca

THC Massage Oil - Melaleuca

by Revolutionary Clinics

Write a review
Revolutionary Clinics Topicals Lubricants & Oils THC Massage Oil - Melaleuca

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rev Clinics Melaleuca Massage Oil combines cannabis infused oils, plus powerful essential oils to give soothing relief to aching muscles. Tea Tree (Melaleuca) oil is also known for it’s purifying and antiseptic properties.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Revolutionary Clinics Logo
Revolutionary Clinics is a professional, well-respected medical marijuana company offering natural solutions to patients and Cannabis businesses across Massachusetts.