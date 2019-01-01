About this product
One of our skilled drivers will pick you up in a new non discreet vehicle. After everyone is buckled and the t's are crossed and i's dotted, well take you to one of the many local canna clubs where you'll be able to obtain marijuana without a medical card legally. After your done with your purchase or your experience in the club, your driver will safely and swiftly transport you back to your house or hotel.
Ride To Rec
A private shuttle service to either an out of town recreational dispensary, or an in town canna club, from anywhere in the Springs.