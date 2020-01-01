 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Berry's And Cream Pre-Roll 1g

by Ridgeback (Oregon)

Ridgeback (Oregon) Cannabis Pre-rolls Berry's And Cream Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Berries & Crème

Berries & Crème

Berries & Crème, bred by Certified Portland, is an indica-dominant cross between Exotic Genetix’s Grease Monkey and Breeder Steve’s Shishkaberry. Expressing an aroma of tart fruit, blackberry thistle, and fresh waffle cone, the flavor takes on additional notes of caramelized sugar. The effects are strong, hitting behind the eyes before radiating throughout the body to provide relaxation and focusing mental clarity.

About this brand

