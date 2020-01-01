Sativa Transdermal Patch-10mg THC
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$18.00
Pickup 18.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
RightPatch scientists and engineers have created a proprietary formulation for our line of plant-based transdermal patches. Our discreet and safe time-release patches activate quickly, and last for hours. Our patches integrate seamlessly into health and wellness routines, helping active and mature consumers experience the freedom to live the life they want.
Be the first to review this product.