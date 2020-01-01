 Loading…
Mendo Breath

About this product

About this strain

Mendo Breath

Mendo Breath
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. 

About this brand

We are a 100% Organic CoCo Coir soilless growing medium. Our corporate offices are based in Dallas, Texas. We bring over 10 years of success in the Hydroponic Vegetable Greenhouse Market to Cannabis.