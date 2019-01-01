About this product
RIOCOCO PCM Open Top Bag is produced with a special blend of raw materials, which provides the ideal substrate characteristics to the plants. This product is specially designed to reach the optimum water holding capacity (WHC) and air filled porosity (AFP). OMRI Certified Organic Also available in 1, 2, and 3 gallon versions
We are a 100% Organic CoCo Coir soilless growing medium. Our corporate offices are based in Dallas, Texas. We bring over 10 years of success in the Hydroponic Vegetable Greenhouse Market to Cannabis.