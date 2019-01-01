 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow media
  5. Riococo PCM 5 Gallon Open Top Bag

Riococo PCM 5 Gallon Open Top Bag

by Riococo PCM

Write a review
Riococo PCM Growing Grow Media Riococo PCM 5 Gallon Open Top Bag

$5.76MSRP

About this product

RIOCOCO PCM Open Top Bag is produced with a special blend of raw materials, which provides the ideal substrate characteristics to the plants. This product is specially designed to reach the optimum water holding capacity (WHC) and air filled porosity (AFP). OMRI Certified Organic Also available in 1, 2, and 3 gallon versions

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Riococo PCM Logo
We are a 100% Organic CoCo Coir soilless growing medium. Our corporate offices are based in Dallas, Texas. We bring over 10 years of success in the Hydroponic Vegetable Greenhouse Market to Cannabis.