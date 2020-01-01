 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g

by Ripped City Gardens

Ripped City Gardens Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Dream Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Ripped City Gardens Logo
Ripped City Gardens is dedicated to craft cannabis. From the time the clone is cut to the time it hits your lungs we take pride in the work we do to provide you with a great experience. With strains that test up to 30% THC as well as beginner strains we're confident that we have something for everyone, from first time smokers to life-long enthusiasts. If there's one thing that growing (and growing up) in the Pacific Northwest has taught us, it's this: natural is best. That's just one of the reasons why we don't use any harmful pesticides in insect, mold, or fungus prevention. Our team cultivates quality cannabis that looks great, smells great, tastes great, and will make you feel great.