Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Aficionado Seeds’ award-winning Sorbetto crosses Zkittlez, Sunset Sherbert, and Magnum Opus. Sorbetto was designing to be an indoor powerhouse that holds onto the qualities of Zkittlez while adding a stockier profile. Flavors include fresh flowers, lemon, honey, and lavender, with diesel undertones.