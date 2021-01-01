Hybrid
Black Banana Cookies
by Riverside GreeneryWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Black Banana Cookies by Riverside Greenery
About this brand
Riverside Greenery
About this strain
Black Banana Cookies
Black Banana Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana Fire Cookies and Blackberry Kush. This powerhouse strain produces big, frosty nuggets with vivid color profiles. When smoking Black Banana Cookies, you can expect to taste tropical bananas and berries with just a hint of cookie flavor.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.