  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Black Banana Cookies
Hybrid

Black Banana Cookies

by Riverside Greenery

Riverside Greenery Cannabis Flower Black Banana Cookies

About this product

Black Banana Cookies by Riverside Greenery

About this brand

Riverside Greenery Logo

About this strain

Black Banana Cookies

Black Banana Cookies

Black Banana Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Banana Fire Cookies and Blackberry Kush. This powerhouse strain produces big, frosty nuggets with vivid color profiles. When smoking Black Banana Cookies, you can expect to taste tropical bananas and berries with just a hint of cookie flavor.

