  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Captain's Cake 3.5g
Hybrid

Captain's Cake 3.5g

by Riverside Greenery

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Captain's Cake 3.5g by Riverside Greenery

Captain’s Cake by The Captain’s Connection is a hybrid cross between Girl Scout Cookies and White Fire Alien OG. With bright citrus terpenes on the nose and palate, and a sweet doughy earth aroma, Captain’s Cake is a crowd-pleaser with enjoyable relaxing effects. This strain is euphoric and easy on the limbs in small doses, but can get rather sedating with heavy consumption. Enjoy the laid-back energy of Captain’s Cake into the evening to set you up for a good night’s rest.  

