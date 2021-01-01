 Loading…
  5. ROACH - Papaya (0.36g)
Indica

ROACH - Papaya (0.36g)

by ROACH

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

ROACH - TRUE LIVE RESIN. ROACH will never have any distillate or additives added. EVER. Its super pungent and expresses all the tiny notes of each strain, and because its a broad spectrum oil the high will knock you off your feet. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself. We really engineered a device that RIPS -- AKA unmetered dosing. Each batch of ROACH is made in limited quantities and new exotic strains are always coming out. So don't miss out and get every release!

Papaya

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that is known for producing a mental calmness, though many consumers also find that this strain makes them energetic and productive. Nirvana Seeds bred this to be their take on a Mango strain and crossed Citral #13 with Ice #2 to make their own fruit. They met their own challenge and Papaya smells uncannily like its namesake. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. The plants stay fairly short and thin, producing lots of fluffy buds with papaya-orange hairs in 8 or 9 weeks.

