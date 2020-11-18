 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. ROACH - Sour Cherry Pie

ROACH - Sour Cherry Pie

by ROACH

Write a review
ROACH Vaping Vape Pens ROACH - Sour Cherry Pie
ROACH Vaping Vape Pens ROACH - Sour Cherry Pie
ROACH Vaping Vape Pens ROACH - Sour Cherry Pie
ROACH Vaping Vape Pens ROACH - Sour Cherry Pie

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

ROACH - TRUE LIVE RESIN. ROACH will never have any distillate or additives added. EVER. Its super pungent and expresses all the tiny notes of each strain, and because its a broad spectrum oil the high will knock you off your feet. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself. We really engineered a device that RIPS -- AKA unmetered dosing. Each batch of ROACH is made in limited quantities and new exotic strains are always coming out. So don't miss out and get every release!

About this brand

ROACH Logo
ROACH - TRUE LIVE RESIN. ROACH will never have any distillate or additives added. EVER. Its super pungent and expresses all the tiny notes of each strain, and because its a broad spectrum oil the high will knock you off your feet. The result is an experience that is superior to smoking the flower itself. We really engineered a device that RIPS -- AKA unmetered dosing. Each batch of ROACH is made in limited quantities and new exotic strains are always coming out. So don't miss out and get every release!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review