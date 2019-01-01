About this product
We strive to make the best possible edibles we can, and make them as consistent as possible with each and every gummy we produce. We make our gummies in small batches to ensure consistency and quality with them. Being a gummy company first and foremost, we strive to have wide range of products in our product line up on both the recreational and medical markets in Colorado.
About this brand
Robhots Edibles
Robhots was started in early February 2014, just toying around with new edibles recipes. Using excess material from our personal medical grow, we made our gummies for people who had legitimate medical reasons for them, and soon realized a demand for our product. OPENING TO THE COLORADO MEDICAL MARKET We decided to pursue a way onto Colorado's Medical Marijuana market, and after months of pitching our product and company, we found a company to pair with and get our product to Colorado stores. Despite forming a partnership and getting set for the medical market, it was months before we finally were ready to go and open for sales. We finally got rolling and made our first Robhots gummies in September of 2015.