1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Robhots 100mg Gummy Multipack - FRUITS • Three flavors within the pack: Banana, Blueberry, Green Apple • Ten gummies that are 10mg per piece for 100mg total • Infused with high quality, raw THC distillate provided by FLO • With automation, our gummies are now even more consistent • Free of a hashy or green after taste
Be the first to review this product.