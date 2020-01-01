 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  GMO Skittlez Live Diamonds 1g
Hybrid

GMO Skittlez Live Diamonds 1g

by Robot Pharmer

Robot Pharmer Concentrates Solvent GMO Skittlez Live Diamonds 1g

About this strain

GMO Zkittlez

GMO Zkittlez

A chemy cultivar from the team at Ethos Genetics, GMO Zkittlez is a cross of GMO Cookies and (Zkittlez x OG Kush). This strain offers an intense heavy high that's perfect for late night sessions when your bed or a comfy couch is close by. Delicious diesel and candy terps will make their way into your dreams.

About this brand

Robot Pharmer is cannabis lifestyle company specializing in apparel that celebrates the craftsmanship, hard work and dedication of cannabis growers, cultivators and supporters of the industry. We salute todayʼs green architects with custom apparel made from BAMBOO, one of the most comfortable and sustainable materials on our green earth.