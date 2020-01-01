 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Superglue Live Diamonds 1g

Superglue Live Diamonds 1g

by Robot Pharmer

Write a review
Robot Pharmer Concentrates Solvent Superglue Live Diamonds 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Superglue

Superglue
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Superglue is an indica-leaning hybrid strain that produces a functional and relaxing high to the mind and body. Smelling of pine and a sweet caramel aroma, this strain is bred by Seedism Seeds. Superglue is made by crossing Afghani and Northern Light. Those who enjoy Superglue say it relaxes you while still leaving you functional and energetic enough for social activities or even a productive afternoon.

About this brand

Robot Pharmer Logo
Robot Pharmer is cannabis lifestyle company specializing in apparel that celebrates the craftsmanship, hard work and dedication of cannabis growers, cultivators and supporters of the industry. We salute todayʼs green architects with custom apparel made from BAMBOO, one of the most comfortable and sustainable materials on our green earth.