BC Big Bud Pre-roll 1g

by Rochester Farms

About this product

Afghani ~ Haze ~ Northern Lights: With an earthy and spicy aroma, Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing full-body effects true to its indica lineage.

About this strain

BC Big Bud

BC Big Bud

A cousin to the indica-dominant Big Bud cannabis strain from Amsterdam, BC Big Bud is a mostly sativa hybrid with potent cerebral effects. This fruity, citrus-smelling strain hailing from British Columbia delivers a balanced combination of indica and sativa sensations as well as relief to pain and nausea. As its name suggests, BC Big Bud plants produce colossal harvests after its 8 to 9 week flowering period that have both growers and consumers swooning.

About this brand

