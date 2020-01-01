 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Blackberry Trainwreck Cartridge 1g
Hybrid

Blackberry Trainwreck Cartridge 1g

by Rochester Farms

Rochester Farms Concentrates Cartridges Blackberry Trainwreck Cartridge 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Blackberry Trainwreck

Blackberry Trainwreck, or Blackberry Wreck, is a hybrid strain parented by two notable varieties, Blackberry Kush and Trainwreck. Led by indica genetics, Blackberry Trainwreck typically grows into chunky, dense conic buds that offer a sweet and earthy mix of berry flavors. Tension and stress melt away from the body on the exhale while the mind elevates to lighthearted positivity.

About this brand

