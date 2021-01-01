 Loading…

Hybrid

Pink Lemonade Pre-Roll 1g

by Rochester Farms

Rochester Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Pink Lemonade Pre-Roll 1g

Pink Lemonade

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

