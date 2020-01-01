 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Duct Tape Pre-Rolls 10g 20-pack

by Rocket Cannabis

Rocket Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Duct Tape Pre-Rolls 10g 20-pack

About this product

About this strain

Duct Tape

Duct Tape
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Created by Archive Seed Bank, Duct Tape is a cross between Original Glue (GG#4) and Do-Si-Dos. The result has even more frost, flavor, and potency than its trichome-drenched parents. With the gassy, piney, and chocolate aromas of Original Glue (GG#4) and the incense and hash notes of Do-Si-Dos, Duct Tape has a big flavor and smell. The high produces full body and mind effects, making this a perfect strain for anyone seeking relaxation.

About this brand

The crew at Rocket Cannabis is dedicated to consistently providing consumers with a quality product at a great price. Our strains were all personally selected for flavor, effect, and esthetic appeal. Every strain was grown from seed by our own crew, and only the best phenotype of each strain is used for cloning. This provides a stable and consistent product. We believe due to our combined experience, knowledge, and passion for cannabis you will receive a product that is out of this world.