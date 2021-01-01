 Loading…

Indica

Josh D OG Pre-Rolls 5g 10-pack

Rocket Cannabis

Indica

The crew at Rocket Cannabis is dedicated to consistently providing consumers with a quality product at a great price. Our strains were all personally selected for flavor, effect, and esthetic appeal. Every strain was grown from seed by our own crew, and only the best phenotype of each strain is used for cloning. This provides a stable and consistent product. We believe due to our combined experience, knowledge, and passion for cannabis you will receive a product that is out of this world.

Josh D OG

Josh D OG
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Josh D OG by Karma Genetics is a handcrafted OG hybrid with a lineage stretching back to Florida, 1991. Josh D and Matt “Bubba” Berger began developing these genetics in Orlando and helped define the OG culture we know today. This strain is a three deep cross of SFV OG x Triangle Kush x Hell’s Angels OG and offers consumers relaxing effects with an amplified Kush flavor. This indica-dominant hybrid is euphoric and happy while still saddling consumers with potent mid-level sedation.   

