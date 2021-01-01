Blue Dream Sativa Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
This is hand's down the biggest hidden gem in the Delta-8 market today. Rocket Fuel's exemplary Delta-8 cartridges come with an incredible 900mg of premium Delta-8 THC, compiled with natural terpenes contained in an authentic CCELL® cartridge, allowing you to have consistent and unmatched flavor with every hit. Coming in 2 of the most prestigious strains of Blue Dream (Sativa-dominant) and Zkittlez (Indica-dominant) blended with strain specific terpenes, this is the best way to experience Delta-8 in it's fullest. Derived from 100% Legal USA Hemp and contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Blue Dream [HYBRID]: Blue Dream is a legendary, celebrity Sativa dominant hybrid that carries a very sweet flavor. It is a cross of Blueberry Indica and Sativa Haze, producing a strain known for its balanced full-body relaxation, with gentle uplifting and mental clarity and motivating effects. It's great for daytime use and is the perfect starter strain due to it's mild potency, and a favorite amongst veterans for it's consistency.
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
