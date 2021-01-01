 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Delta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
  5. Zkittlez Indica Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
Indica

Zkittlez Indica Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

by Rocket Fuel

Write a review
Rocket Fuel Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Zkittlez Indica Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
Rocket Fuel Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Zkittlez Indica Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge
Rocket Fuel Delta-8 THC Delta-8 THC Cartridges and Vapes Zkittlez Indica Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

This is hand's down the biggest hidden gem in the Delta-8 market today. Rocket Fuel's exemplary Delta-8 cartridges come with an incredible 900mg of premium Delta-8 THC, compiled with natural terpenes contained in an authentic CCELL® cartridge, allowing you to have consistent and unmatched flavor with every hit. Coming in 2 of the most prestigious strains of Blue Dream (Sativa-dominant) and Zkittlez (Indica-dominant) blended with strain specific terpenes, this is the best way to experience Delta-8 in it's fullest. Derived from 100% Legal USA Hemp and contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Zkittlez [Indica]: Zkittlez is an iconic, Indica-dominant strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that produces a candy flavored strain. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind, preferred by most for end of the day use to really help get some rest.

About this brand

Rocket Fuel Logo
Rocket Fuel is a hemp company developed and curated to provide an unmatched experience in Delta 8 products. Using the purest hemp plants and meticulous third party lab testing, Rocket Fuel's distillate is the purest Delta 8 THC available. This subsidiary of D8 Gas was founded in Miami, FL by a team comprised of biochemists and botanical specialists with over 10 years of product formulation experience in order to provide the wellness benefits of hemp to the world. We are one of the leading, federally legal brands in manufacturing and distributing Delta 8 products in the United States in accordance with the 2018 Farm Bill, containing less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC and 100% hemp-derived. It is time to strap in and get ready for take off with Rocket Fuel.

About this strain

Zkittlez

Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Linalool

Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review