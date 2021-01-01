 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Chocolate Kush
Indica

Chocolate Kush

by Rocking Star Farms

Write a review
Rocking Star Farms Cannabis Flower Chocolate Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Rocking Star Farms Logo

About this strain

Chocolate Kush

Chocolate Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Chocolate Kush, bred by 00 Seeds, is a powerful indica strain that captures the best of its two parent strains. Mazar, with its resin-oozing buds, lends its potent full-body euphoria while its other pure indica parent passes on a pungent aroma of hashy incense and chocolate. This strain grows into medium-sized plants with a Christmas tree structure and flowers in 56 to 60 days. The sativa-dominant Chocolope Kush sometimes goes by the name Chocolate Kush, so be sure to confirm this strain’s genetics with your budtender if you’re looking for the heavy-handed indica.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review