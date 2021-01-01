 Loading…

Sativa

Moby Dick

by Rocking Star Farms

Moby Dick

Moby Dick

Moby Dick
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Terpinolene

Moby Dick is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Haze with White Widow. The effects of Moby Dick are more energizing than relaxing. Consumers say this strain makes them feel buzzy with a motivating head high. Moby Dick is 18% THC, making it a good choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain offers a vanilla-forward flavor profile, with strong undertones of eucalyptus. With myrcene as the dominant terpene, medical marijuana patients say they choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, depression, and anxiety. Moby Dick is a fan favorite among growers, thanks to its short flowering period and its natural resistance to mold. This strain was originally bred by Dinafem Seeds.

