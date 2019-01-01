About this product

This is a very fantastic piece that uses a coil percolator + a dome percolator to create an enjoyable smoking experience. The long coil tube forces smoke through a longer distance to help cool it, while the dome perc further diffuses your smoke. Plus it functions as a natural splashback guard! Not to mention, the diffused downstem gets that smoke ultra silky dank smooth ;) And don't forget the ice catcher! ice cubes can be added for an additional cooling effect, and the gorgeous bong ornamentation at the mouthpiece cannot be ignored! :) Item specifics Package Size: 30 *20*10(cm) Color: Purple Material: Glass