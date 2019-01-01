 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
COIL PERCOLATOR BONG

by Rocky Green King

$70.00MSRP

This is a very fantastic piece that uses a coil percolator + a dome percolator to create an enjoyable smoking experience. The long coil tube forces smoke through a longer distance to help cool it, while the dome perc further diffuses your smoke. Plus it functions as a natural splashback guard! Not to mention, the diffused downstem gets that smoke ultra silky dank smooth ;) And don't forget the ice catcher! ice cubes can be added for an additional cooling effect, and the gorgeous bong ornamentation at the mouthpiece cannot be ignored! :) Item specifics Package Size: 30 *20*10(cm) Color: Purple Material: Glass

Online smoke shop for vapes, bongs, and related merchandise