Custom Blue Swirl 18inch Straight with LED Lights

by Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware

$149.95MSRP

About this product

100% Custom American Made 18 inch tall Glass Water Pipe 5mm thick, this custom glass bong reflects true American craftsmanship with its’ custom designed swirls and pearls at the top of the pieces, blown in LED’s that fade in and out colors, down to its’ custom blown inline bullet perc! 14mm joint size with flower bowl. Save $20 when you order a glycerin coil chiller with this bong. This is definitely a bong you want in your collection!!! When you order this bong with a glycerin chiller – please let us know the color you want, in the comments section of the checkout page. (Red, Blue, Pink or Glow in the Dark).

dabaldoya

OMG - I love this custom piece, I gotta get one - killer website and great prices! How come I haven't heard of this brand before?

About this brand

Quality hand blown, glass smoking pipes, Dabbing Rigs and Glycerin Chillers. We are located in Dallas, TX and we only use highly skilled, seasoned Artisans to bring our pieces to life! We do not compromise! We want you to have the best Bongs, Oil Rigs and Glycerine Chillers available anywhere, at the best possible price point. Our brand “Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware™” comes from our love of the outdoors and the ruggedness of Rockies. We also use our own formula for our Super Thick, Medical Grade, Borosilicate Scientific Glass! All of our Dab and Flower Rigs are 5 millimeters thick with a 13mm thick base and 19mm frosted female connectors.