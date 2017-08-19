 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. On Sale Now! American Glass - 18inches tall, 2 Percs – Inline to 7 arm sprinkler and ice pinch

On Sale Now! American Glass - 18inches tall, 2 Percs – Inline to 7 arm sprinkler and ice pinch

by Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware

The Explorer is a tough, super thick hand blown bong. It’s 18 inches tall, with 2 Percs and an ice pinch for super smooth hits. Cone Flower Bowl! height: 18 inches tall glass thickness: 5mm Inline Perc 7 arm sprinkler perc joint: 18.8mm female base:1.3cm clear cone bowl, 4mm thick

dabaldoya

Unbelievable bargain - I got this last week! Great thick percs, chiller is awesome, fast shipping and you can actually call and speak to someone too! Great customer service, great piece, great price!!! Patrick K.

About this brand

Quality hand blown, glass smoking pipes, Dabbing Rigs and Glycerin Chillers. We are located in Dallas, TX and we only use highly skilled, seasoned Artisans to bring our pieces to life! We do not compromise! We want you to have the best Bongs, Oil Rigs and Glycerine Chillers available anywhere, at the best possible price point. Our brand “Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware™” comes from our love of the outdoors and the ruggedness of Rockies. We also use our own formula for our Super Thick, Medical Grade, Borosilicate Scientific Glass! All of our Dab and Flower Rigs are 5 millimeters thick with a 13mm thick base and 19mm frosted female connectors.