The Forester - Hand Blown, American Glass, 16 inches tall, with a 4 cross perc.

by Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware

$74.95MSRP

About this product

Includes Glycerin Coil Chiller! 16 Inch Hand Blown, 4 Cross Perc The Forester is a tough, super thick hand blown bong. Bad-ass cross perc and ice pinch for super smooth rips. height: 16 inches tall glass thickness: 5mm 4 Cross Perc joint: 18.8mm female base:1.3cm clear cone bowl, 4mm thick +

1 customer review

5.01

Lawrence86

Man, I ordered this bong from these guys and was totally blown away by how thick the glass was and the quality of the whole piece is really high. Great detail in the cross perc and this baby delivers smooth cool rips with the chiller attachment I also got with it! I freaking love this thing, -I don't review much on the net but I just had to say something about this bong, it's really a great buy....

About this brand

Quality hand blown, glass smoking pipes, Dabbing Rigs and Glycerin Chillers. We are located in Dallas, TX and we only use highly skilled, seasoned Artisans to bring our pieces to life! We do not compromise! We want you to have the best Bongs, Oil Rigs and Glycerine Chillers available anywhere, at the best possible price point. Our brand “Rocky Mountain High Scientific Glassware™” comes from our love of the outdoors and the ruggedness of Rockies. We also use our own formula for our Super Thick, Medical Grade, Borosilicate Scientific Glass! All of our Dab and Flower Rigs are 5 millimeters thick with a 13mm thick base and 19mm frosted female connectors.