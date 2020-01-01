12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$44.95MSRP
Flower or Concentrate Rig This awesome big,19 inch tall, thick beaker has a beautiful Tree Perc, ice pinch and diffused down-stem. Perfect for those campfire sessions or just a night around the coffee table. Glycerin Coil Chiller, Cone Flower Bowl, diffused down-stem and 4mm thick quartz Banger is included glycerine color: Neon Orange height: 19 inches thickness: 5mm joint: 19mm female base:1.3cm color: clear bowl:4mm thickness clear cone bowl
Be the first to review this product.