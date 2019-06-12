JimmyHabs on June 12th, 2019

This is by far the best filling machine that I have used yet. Since this Cannabis industry is still in its infancy there are very little options when it comes to filling small containers of any kind. The ones that are currently on the market are usually coming from China, and they are either cheaply built and perform poorly, or they are catered to a more industrial scale with little to no instructions on how to assemble and operate. This Matrix Bottle Filler is very competitively priced, customizable to fit your specific needs, and the customer service is top notch. When it comes to being a manufacture, I always prefer to work with companies that will answer their phone day or night to ensure that I not loose a minute when it comes to production.