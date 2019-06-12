 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Matrix Bottle Filler | 1 Pump / Nozzle | 12" x 12" Filling Area

by ROCKY MOUNTAIN PLC

$4,995.00MSRP

About this product

The matrix series table top bottle filler. The fastest most repeatable professional quality bottle filler on the market. This plug and play easy to use liquid filling machine allows for quick installation. Our custom peristaltic filling pumps lets you fill any volume. The fluid only touches the pumps tubing to help with contamination and a speedy change over or clean up. We tailor each removable positioning tray to your bottles specifications. These machines are built to meet your packaging requirements in a cost effective manner. Machine Features: Custom removable bottle positioning trays Self priming filling system. Fluid only touches the pump tubing to help with contamination and a speedy change over or clean up. Ramp up and down filling pump to stop splashing. Reverse pump direction to draw back fluid into the tanks and allow a very fast clean up or product change. Save unlimited filling settings. Manual or automatic nozzle travel. Tubing and Nozzle Features: Fluid Viscosities (cP) 20000+ Temp resistant from -75F-275F Ozone and UV resistant FDA, 3-A, NSF Criteria Nozzles are made out of stainless steel Nozzles come in multiple sizes from 16ga up to 1/4 inch

1 customer review

JimmyHabs

This is by far the best filling machine that I have used yet. Since this Cannabis industry is still in its infancy there are very little options when it comes to filling small containers of any kind. The ones that are currently on the market are usually coming from China, and they are either cheaply built and perform poorly, or they are catered to a more industrial scale with little to no instructions on how to assemble and operate. This Matrix Bottle Filler is very competitively priced, customizable to fit your specific needs, and the customer service is top notch. When it comes to being a manufacture, I always prefer to work with companies that will answer their phone day or night to ensure that I not loose a minute when it comes to production.

About this brand

The fastest most repeatable professional quality bottle fillers on the market. Our plug and play easy to use liquid filling machine allows for quick installation. The custom peristaltic filling pumps lets you fill any volume at high viscosities. The fluid only touches the pumps tubing to help with contamination and a speedy change over or clean up. We tailor each removable positioning tray to your bottles specifications. These machines are built to meet your packaging requirements in a cost effective manner.