250mg CBD Gummies- 4oz package includes cherry, grape, orange, apple, & lemon (10 pieces) 750mg CBD Gummies- 12oz package includes cherry, grape, orange, apple, & lemon (30 pieces) Each individual piece has 25 mg of CBD. Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Alcohol Gelatin, Citric Acid, Artificial & Natural Flavors, CBD Hemp Oil
Rocky Ridge Hemp Co.
Family owned industrial Hemp farm nestled in Central KY. We control our product from seed to barn to bottle. Our quality CBD oils rage from 250mg - 3000mg per 1 oz bottle.