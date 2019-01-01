 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Gummies

by Rocky Ridge Hemp Co.

$30.00MSRP

About this product

250mg CBD Gummies- 4oz  package includes cherry, grape, orange, apple, & lemon (10 pieces) 750mg CBD Gummies- 12oz package includes cherry, grape, orange, apple, & lemon (30 pieces) Each individual piece has 25 mg of CBD. Ingredients: Sugar, Corn Syrup, Alcohol Gelatin, Citric Acid, Artificial & Natural Flavors, CBD Hemp Oil

About this brand

Family owned industrial Hemp farm nestled in Central KY. We control our product from seed to barn to bottle. Our quality CBD oils rage from 250mg - 3000mg per 1 oz bottle.