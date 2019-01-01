 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Topicals infused with CBD

by Rocky Ridge Hemp Co.

Topicals infused with CBD, 200mg essential oils.  2 oz tube.  Scents come in unscented, Lemongrass, and Lavender. Ingredients: Extra Virgin Olive oil, Yellow Beeswax, Coconut Oil, Shea Butter, Jojoba oil, Lemongrass, Tee tree essential oil, CBD whole bloom extract.

Family owned industrial Hemp farm nestled in Central KY. We control our product from seed to barn to bottle. Our quality CBD oils rage from 250mg - 3000mg per 1 oz bottle.